March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Hamas condemns Gaza attack targeting Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 13, 2018 11:40
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas condemned the explosion targeting Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Hamdallah's convoy in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.

"We condemn the crime of targeting the convoy of Dr. Rami Hamdallah," said a Hamas statement posted on Twitter.

The Gaza-based terrorist group also condemned the attempt to harm the security of the Gaza Strip and thwart attempts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.

Hamas called on relevant authorities to open "an immediate and urgent investigation" into the circumstances of the attack and "hold the perpetrators accountable."


