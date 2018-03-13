Hamas condemns Gaza attack targeting Palestinian Prime Minister Hamdallah

Hamas condemned the explosion targeting Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Hamdallah's convoy in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning.



"We condemn the crime of targeting the convoy of Dr. Rami Hamdallah," said a Hamas statement posted on Twitter.



FOR THE FULL STORY: CLICK HERE



The Gaza-based terrorist group also condemned the attempt to harm the security of the Gaza Strip and thwart attempts to achieve Palestinian reconciliation.



Hamas called on relevant authorities to open "an immediate and urgent investigation" into the circumstances of the attack and "hold the perpetrators accountable."



Share on facebook Share on twitter