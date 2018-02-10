February 10 2018
|
Shevat, 25, 5778
|
Hamas military wing issues state of alert warning following Israeli-Syrian escalation

By
February 10, 2018 16:43




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Hamas on Saturday declared a state of high alert among members of its military wing following an escalation between Syrian and Israeli forces on the northern border.
 
“The al-Qassam brigades announce high alert among members in order to defend against any Zionist aggression,” the statement read. 
 
On early Saturday morning the Israeli Air Force shot down an Iranian drone that entered the country through Jordanian air space.
 
In response, the IAF struck Iranian targets in Syria. 



