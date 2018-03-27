March 27 2018
Hamas official: No calls for Gaza masses to breach Israel border this week

By MAARIV ONLINE
March 27, 2018 19:55
A senior Hamas official in Gaza, Salah Bardawil, stressed that there will be no breaches of the Israeli border this week while 'Land Day' is taking place, Maariv reported on Tuesday.

According to Bardawil, the 'Land Day', on March 30, comes in response to the US President Donald Trump's plan to move the US embassy to Jerusalem. Infiltration into Israel will resume on Nakba Day - May 15.

Marwan Abu Nasser, a member of the organizing committee of the Greater Procession of Return, said that "the procession is meant to make clear to the Zionist enemy and to the international community that the Palestinian people will not give up the right of return."

"Many in the Gaza Strip expressed interest in taking part in the large procession," Abu Nasser added.

Earlier on Tuesday, clerics in the Gaza Strip expressed their support for a demonstration organized by Hamas on the border fence and in recent days, Hamas bulldozers have prepared the ground for the construction of hundreds of tents near the border.

