BEIRUT - A bomb blast wounded an official of the Palestinian group Hamas in the Lebanese city of Sidon on Sunday, destroying his car, security sources and the Hezbollah movement's al-Manar television station reported.



The blast sent a column of smoke into the sky, television footage from the scene broadcast by Lebanese television stations showed. Al-Manar identified the wounded Hamas official as Mohamed Hamdan, also known as Abu Hamza.



Share on facebook Share on twitter