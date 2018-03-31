March 31 2018
|
Nisan, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Hamas says 5 of those killed in Gaza riots were members of armed wing

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 31, 2018 16:03
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Five of those killed in the protests near the Gaza security fence were members of Izzeldin Kassam Brigades, its armed wing, according to a statement posted on the Brigades's website Saturday.

“The blood of the the pure martyrs will not go to waste. The enemy will pay a price at a time and place and in a way that the resistance decides,” the statement reads.

At least 17 Palestinians were killed and an estimated 1,400 hundred injured by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, according to Gaza health officials.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 31, 2018
S.Korea deploys anti-piracy warship after hijack of fishing boat off Ghana

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 24
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 12 - 18
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut