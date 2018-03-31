Hamas says 5 of those killed in Gaza riots were members of armed wing

Five of those killed in the protests near the Gaza security fence were members of Izzeldin Kassam Brigades, its armed wing, according to a statement posted on the Brigades's website Saturday.



“The blood of the the pure martyrs will not go to waste. The enemy will pay a price at a time and place and in a way that the resistance decides,” the statement reads.



At least 17 Palestinians were killed and an estimated 1,400 hundred injured by Israeli security forces confronting one of the largest Palestinian demonstrations along the Israel-Gaza border in recent years, according to Gaza health officials.



