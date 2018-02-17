February 18 2018
|
Adar, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Hamas spokesman: We place the blame of escalation in Gaza on Israel

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 17, 2018 22:01




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Hamas spokesman placed the blame on Israel for the results of the current escalation on the Gaza border in a statement on Saturday evening.

"We place the blame for the results of the escalation in the Gaza Strip on the occupation," said Hazam Kasam.

The comments follow a day of rising tension on the Gaza-Israel border, during which four IDF soldiers were wounded when an explosive device was detonated on the Gaza border during an IDF patrol. They were evacuated to Saroka Hospital in Beersheba by military helicopter.

Shortly afterwards, an IDF tank targeted an observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 18, 2018
Senior Bezeq officials arrested in probe

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    13 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 23
    Elat
    13 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut