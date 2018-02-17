Hamas spokesman: We place the blame of escalation in Gaza on Israel

A Hamas spokesman placed the blame on Israel for the results of the current escalation on the Gaza border in a statement on Saturday evening.



"We place the blame for the results of the escalation in the Gaza Strip on the occupation," said Hazam Kasam.



The comments follow a day of rising tension on the Gaza-Israel border, during which four IDF soldiers were wounded when an explosive device was detonated on the Gaza border during an IDF patrol. They were evacuated to Saroka Hospital in Beersheba by military helicopter.



Shortly afterwards, an IDF tank targeted an observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response.



