April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Haredi protestors take body of deceased baby from ambulance during funeral

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 5, 2018 17:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews forcibly removed the body of a deceased one-month old baby from an ambulance, ZAKA confirmed on Thursday.

A Zaka ambulance transporting the baby who drowned to death in Ashdod was attacked by ultra-Orthodox Jews during the funeral of the baby in Jerusalem. The haredi protesters took the baby's body out of the ambulance.

Zaka addressed the matter, thanking its volunteers for standing steadfast in their mission and opposing upstarts who would seek to disrupt their work.

Zaka's Jerusalem Commander, Bentzi Oering, told The Jerusalem Post that the haredi men took the baby from the ambulance, blessed it and then returned it.




Related Content

Breaking news
April 5, 2018
UN envoy urges Israel to show restraint ahead of Palestinian protests

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 25
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut