Haredi protestors take body of deceased baby from ambulance during funeral

Ultra-Orthodox Jews forcibly removed the body of a deceased one-month old baby from an ambulance, ZAKA confirmed on Thursday.



A Zaka ambulance transporting the baby who drowned to death in Ashdod was attacked by ultra-Orthodox Jews during the funeral of the baby in Jerusalem. The haredi protesters took the baby's body out of the ambulance.



Zaka addressed the matter, thanking its volunteers for standing steadfast in their mission and opposing upstarts who would seek to disrupt their work.



Zaka's Jerusalem Commander, Bentzi Oering, told The Jerusalem Post that the haredi men took the baby from the ambulance, blessed it and then returned it.









Share on facebook Share on twitter