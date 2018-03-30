Head of the PA Mahmoud Abbas declares Saturday a day of mourning

Breaking news.
PA leader Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday to be a day of national mourning following the deaths of 12 Palestinian protesters during the Land Day riots that took place at the border fence on Friday.
Over a thousand Palestinians were injured as IDF soldiers used tear gas fired by drones and sniper fire to prevent terrorists from breaching the fence or firing on Israeli troops.
A seven year old Palestinian girl was encouraged to breach the fence and was returned to her parents unharmed by the IDF.
COGAT Head Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai used social media to call Hamas usage of children ''shameful'' and against Islamic law, relaying on an oral tradition that claims the minimal age of fighting is 15.