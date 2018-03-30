Head of the PA Mahmoud Abbas declares Saturday a day of mourning

PA leader Mahmoud Abbas declared Saturday to be a day of national mourning following the deaths of 12 Palestinian protesters during the Land Day riots that took place at the border fence on Friday.



Over a thousand Palestinians were injured as IDF soldiers used tear gas fired by drones and sniper fire to prevent terrorists from breaching the fence or firing on Israeli troops.A seven year old Palestinian girl was encouraged to breach the fence and was returned to her parents unharmed by the IDF.COGAT Head Maj.-Gen. Yoav Mordechai used social media to call Hamas usage of children ''shameful'' and against Islamic law, relaying on an oral tradition that claims the minimal age of fighting is 15.