February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
Hebrew University professor Edwin Seroussi awarded Israel Prize

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 13, 2018 12:05




Professor Edwin Seroussi of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was announced on Tuesday as the Israel Prize winner for the study of culture, art and musicology. Education Minister Naftali Bennett informed the professor of his prize today.

"Prof. Sarussi is a trailblazer in the study of popular music and Eastern music (Mediterranean music). The fruits of his research in the musical field of musical and heritage and traditions of Sephardic poetry are used as frameworks for study and implementation," the committee said.


