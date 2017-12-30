Herzog: 'Likud gearing up twoards elections'

Opposition leader Issac Herzog addressed on Saturday evening the upcoming Sunday Likud party vote on the decision to annex the West Bank.



"This decision by the Likud Central Committee, if it should pass, is another Likud-made irresponsible and unpracticable decision," said Herzog.



Stating that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unable to carry out such a decision, Herzog went on to say that such a move would only lead to "the eye gouging of the most pro-Israeli [American] administration...and more despair among both sides [Palestinians and Israelis]."



"Once again [the] Likud is gearing up for elections," concluded Herzog.

