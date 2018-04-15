April 15 2018
Nisan, 30, 5778
Hezbollah: U.S. strikes on Syria as failed to 'serve Israel's interests'

By REUTERS
April 15, 2018 18:53
Breaking news.

BEIRUT - The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Sunday that Western strikes on Syria had failed to achieve anything, including terrorizing the army, helping insurgents or serving the interests of Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the U.S. military had kept its strikes limited because it knew a wider attack would spark retaliation from Damascus and its allies and inflame the region.

The heavily armed, Iranian-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah movement, which fights alongside the Syrian army and is represented in the Beirut government, has been a vital ally of Damascus in Syria's seven-year war.


