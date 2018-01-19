January 20 2018
|
Shevat, 4, 5778
|
Hezbollah denies U.S. accusations of drug trafficking

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 18:42




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - Hezbollah denied any involvement in drug trafficking on Friday, after the US administration set up a team to investigate Hezbollah-linked drug trafficking.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said last week the creation of the Hezbollah Financing and Narcoterrorism Team would ensure the completion of an investigation program called Project Cassandra.

"In recent weeks there were American accusations that are not new," said Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Hezbollah political and military movement.

"These accusations are unjust, not based on any facts, and have no truth," he said in a televised address. Nasrallah added that Hezbollah had a very clear religious and moral stance which forbids drugs and drug trading.

US Republicans have criticized former President Barack Obama after a report that his administration hindered the Drug Enforcement Administration program targeting Hezbollah, during its negotiation of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The United States classifies the Iran-backed Shi'ite Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.


