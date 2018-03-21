March 21 2018
|
Nisan, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Hezbollah leader says Lebanon public finances threaten disaster

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 21:57
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BEIRUT - The leader of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, said on Wednesday that the deeply indebted country faced disaster if it continued on the same financial path.

Iran-backed, Shi'ite Hezbollah is part of Lebanon's coalition government and wields extensive influence in Lebanese politics. Nasrallah was speaking on television about the group's platform for parliamentary elections in May.

"The danger reaches to the level of an existential threat to the state and to the country, and to the security and stability of society if the financial situation and spending continue like this," he said.

He urged measures to rationalize spending, reduce public debt and combat corruption and wastefulness, but without giving specifics.

Lebanon has a debt-to-GDP ratio of about 150 percent, one of the highest in the world, and has endured years of weak economic growth since the start of war in neighboring Syria in 2011.

The cabinet has agreed on a budget for 2018 and aims to push it through the parliament before a meeting of international donors in Paris early next month.

The International Monetary Fund, which expects Lebanon's economy to grow about 1-1.5 percent this year, said last month that its debt trajectory was unsustainable and fiscal and structural reforms are needed urgently.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 21, 2018
EU's Tusk confirms Brexit transition offer to London

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 25
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 24
    Jerusalem
    12 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 33
    Elat
    14 - 29
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut