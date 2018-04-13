April 13 2018
Nisan, 28, 5778
Hezbollah rules out Syria unraveling into wider war, minister says

By REUTERS
April 13, 2018 11:15
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah does not believe a direct US-Russia clash or a wider all-out war will occur over Syria, its deputy leader said in a newspaper interview published on Friday.

"The conditions do not point to a total war happening ... unless Trump and Netanyahu completely lose their minds," Sheikh Naim Qassem told Lebanese daily al-Joumhouria, referring to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump has threatened missile strikes on Syria, and a Russian envoy has voiced fears of a wider conflict between Washington and Moscow.


