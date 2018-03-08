Israel's High court orders state not to return body of Gazan

Israel's High Court issued an interim order ordering the state not to return a body to Gaza



Supreme Court Justice Neal Hendel issued an order this morning ordering the state not to return the body of the Gazan, Ismail Abu Riala, who was killed in an incident with the Israeli navy last week off the Gaza coast. The order is valid until a court hearing is held on Tuesday, March 13.



The family of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, who was held by Hamas in Gaza, responded yesterday at the request of the state to release Abu Riala's body when she demanded that the state ensure that the funeral in Gaza does not become a Hamas propaganda festival.



"More than a legal order, this is a moral order to the Israeli government, which calls on it to stop awarding prizes and gifts to Hamas while holding soldiers and civilians in a pirated and illegal manner. As a state, we must change the equation once and for all-holding hostages can not be an asset, but a burden for which to charge the enemy."



