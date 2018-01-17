January 17 2018
|
Shevat, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Hong Kong democracy leader jailed a second time for 2014 protest

By REUTERS
January 17, 2018 04:39




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

HONG KONG - Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, 21, was sentenced to a second jail term of three months on Wednesday for his role in the 2014 pro-democracy "Umbrella Movement" street occupations.

Wong had chosen not to fight the contempt of court charge that was laid against him after he refused to obey a court injunction order and leave a protest site.

Several other activists were also jailed including Lester Shum.

Wong began serving a six-month jail term last August for a separate unlawful assembly charge, but the bespectacled activist was granted bail by Hong Kong's highest court, which heard the appeal against the sentence on Tuesday. It would decide upon the case on a later date.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 17, 2018
Nations at North Korea meeting agree to consider more sanctions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 8 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    11 - 15
    Haifa
  • 12 - 20
    Elat
    11 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut