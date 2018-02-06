February 06 2018
Shevat, 21, 5778
Hundreds protest against U.S. embargo in South Sudan, journalists attacked

By REUTERS
February 6, 2018 16:24




JUBA - Hundreds of protesters massed outside the US embassy and UN headquarters in South Sudan's capital on Tuesday, chanting slogans against an arms embargo imposed by Washington, before some attacked journalists at the scene.



The demonstrators handed in a petition to the United Nations, then some in the crowd turned on reporters, punching them and throwing stones, witnesses said. One foreign journalist needed medical treatment.



"She was targeted because when the demonstrators saw her, they said 'Why is the white person taking our photos?' ... they beat her," said a local journalist who asked not to be named.



The United States banned the export of weapons and defense services to South Sudan on Friday, in a bid to press President Salva Kiir to end a four-year-old civil war.


