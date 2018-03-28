March 28 2018
Nisan, 12, 5778
Hungary arrests German suspected of running anti-immigrant gun shop

By REUTERS
March 28, 2018 18:29
Hungarian authorities on Wednesday arrested a German suspected of selling arms via an anti-immigrant website called "Migrants' Fright," the Berlin public prosecutor said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old man ran the website from Hungary to serve German clients from May to November 2016 before it was shut down, the prosecutor's office said.

An internet search showed the website offered "first class and discretely delivered" ammunition and guns such as pistols and Kalashnikovs to clients "without troublesome bureaucratic hurdles or annoying paperwork."

Hungarian authorities raided two sites in Budapest and the city of Barcs on Wednesday, seizing data and other evidence, the prosecutor's office said, adding that the man was suspected of 193 cases of illegal arms sales.


