March 14 2018
|
Adar, 27, 5778
|
Hungary sentences Syrian migrant to seven years for border riot

By REUTERS
March 14, 2018 15:53
BUDAPEST - A Hungarian court sentenced a Syrian-Cypriot man to seven years in prison for illegally crossing the border and being an accomplice in a terrorist act during clashes with police in September 2015, state news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.

Ahmed Hamed was part of a group that crossed illegally into Hungary on Sept. 16, 2015 and also spoke to the crowd using a loudspeaker before hundreds of migrants forced open the border gate and police fired water cannon and teargas.

A Reuters photographer in the courtroom at the court in the southern town of Szeged said the man, who was guarded by masked police, received the sentence calmly.


