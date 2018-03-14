Hungary sentences Syrian migrant to seven years for border riot

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
BUDAPEST - A Hungarian court sentenced a Syrian-Cypriot man to seven years in prison for illegally crossing the border and being an accomplice in a terrorist act during clashes with police in September 2015, state news agency MTI reported on Wednesday.
Ahmed Hamed was part of a group that crossed illegally into Hungary on Sept. 16, 2015 and also spoke to the crowd using a loudspeaker before hundreds of migrants forced open the border gate and police fired water cannon and teargas.
A Reuters photographer in the courtroom at the court in the southern town of Szeged said the man, who was guarded by masked police, received the sentence calmly.