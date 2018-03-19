March 19 2018
|
Nisan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

ICRC calls for access to Syrian Kurds in Afrin

By REUTERS
March 19, 2018 12:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

GENEVA - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on Monday for greater access to the civilian population of Afrin, declaring that the Turkish Red Crescent lacked credibility among the Syrian Kurds after Turkey's military operation.

ICRC President Peter Maurer, speaking on return from a two-week trip to Syria, Iraq and Iran, told reporters in Geneva: ."..the credibility of a Turkish Red Crescent working in Afrin with the Kurdish population is close to zero."

The ICRC is helping some of the thousands of displaced civilians who have fled Afrin to villages near Aleppo, but needs regular access to Afrin, where civilians have the right to neutral, impartial aid and the right to leave or stay, he said.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 19, 2018
Hebron shooter Azaria to be granted early release from prison

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 34
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 30
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 14 - 27
    Jerusalem
    15 - 29
    Haifa
  • 18 - 32
    Elat
    16 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut