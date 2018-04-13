IDF: Palestinians attempt to breach fence with explosives, Molotov cocktails

Palestinians attempted to breach the border fence to Israel by use of explosives and throwing Molotov cocktails, the IDF announced in a statement on Friday.



"In the past hour there have been several attempts to damage the security barrier and cross it. In addition, a number of attempted terrorist attacks were carried out including the throwing of explosives, Molotov cocktails and the destruction of a security barrier.

IDF forces use crowd dispersal and firing methods in accordance with the Open-Fire Regulations," the army said.



"The IDF will not allow damage to the security and fence infrastructures that protect Israeli citizens and will act against violent rioters and terrorists involved," the statement concluded.



