IDF: 'We won't allow damage to the fence which protects Israeli citizens'

Hundreds of Palestinians are taking part in protests along the Gaza strip, stated the IDF Spokesperson on Friday, noting that these protests have five locations.

The IDF will not allow any breach of the security infrastructure and fence, which protects Israeli civilians, and will act against those who are involved in these attacks," the IDF stated.

The IDF declared the border fence a closed military zone and stated the IDF soldiers are currently engaged in dispensing the protests operating under the IDF engagement protocol.