January 21 2018
|
Shevat, 5, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

IDF arrests 16 in overnight raids

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 21, 2018 07:24




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

16 people were arrested in overnight raids in the West Bank on Sunday morning by the IDF.

15 of those arrested are suspected of participation in terrorist activities, and have been taken in for questioning.

Separately, IDF troops, along with Border Police and the Israel police, were sent to secure the Palestinian village of Awarta, where some 500 Jewish worshipers had arrived to pray at Itamar's Grave. Many of the worshipers threw stones at vehicles and homes in the village, causing damage to several pieces of property.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 21, 2018
Turkey's economy will not be affected by operation in Syria's Afrin

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 19
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 13
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 13 - 23
    Elat
    11 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut