IDF arrests 16 in overnight raids

16 people were arrested in overnight raids in the West Bank on Sunday morning by the IDF.



15 of those arrested are suspected of participation in terrorist activities, and have been taken in for questioning.



Separately, IDF troops, along with Border Police and the Israel police, were sent to secure the Palestinian village of Awarta, where some 500 Jewish worshipers had arrived to pray at Itamar's Grave. Many of the worshipers threw stones at vehicles and homes in the village, causing damage to several pieces of property.



