February 07 2018
|
Shevat, 22, 5778
|
IDF begins operations in Halhoul after stabbing attack

By
February 7, 2018 11:00




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Following the stabbing attack in Karmei Tzur, IDF troops from the Etzion regional brigade on Wednesday began operations in the village of Halhoul from where the terrorist who stabbed the guard had come from.

According to a statement released by the IDF's Spokesperson's Unit, troops entered the terrorist's home and interrogated his family.


During the course of the operation a riot broke out with local Palestinian residents throwing stones at troops who then responded with crowd dispersal measures. One rioter was arrested.


