IDF finds and kills Havat Gilad terrorist

The terrorist from the Havat Gilad shooting, Ahmad Nasser Jarar, was killed early Tuesday morning by a joint operation run by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israeli Police.



He was found after exiting a building near the West Bank city of Jenin while holding a weapon.



Jarar was a key operative in the terror attack that took place on January 9, 2018 in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.



Alon Hochman/Maariv contributed to this report



