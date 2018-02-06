IDF finds and kills Havat Gilad terrorist

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
The terrorist from the Havat Gilad shooting, Ahmad Nasser Jarar, was killed early Tuesday morning by a joint operation run by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israeli Police.
He was found after exiting a building near the West Bank city of Jenin while holding a weapon.
Jarar was a key operative in the terror attack that took place on January 9, 2018 in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.
Alon Hochman/Maariv contributed to this report
