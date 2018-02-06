February 06 2018
Shevat, 21, 5778
IDF finds and kills Havat Gilad terrorist

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 6, 2018 07:09




The terrorist from the Havat Gilad shooting, Ahmad Nasser Jarar, was killed early Tuesday morning by a joint operation run by the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Israeli Police.

He was found after exiting a building near the West Bank city of Jenin while holding a weapon.

Jarar was a key operative in the terror attack that took place on January 9, 2018 in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

Alon Hochman/Maariv contributed to this report

February 6, 2018
