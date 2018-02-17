February 18 2018
|
Adar, 3, 5778
|
IDF confirms striking 6 targets in Gaza Strip, including tunnel

By
February 17, 2018 22:17




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF confirmed that it carried out large-scale strikes against six terrorist targets belonging to Hamas on Saturday, including an offensive terror tunnel belonging to Hamas in the Zeitun neighborhood of Gaza City which was dug towards Israeli territory.

Another target stuck by the Air Force included a Hamas military compound in the Netzarim area which included weapons manufacturing sites. Another targeted a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis.

FULL STORY: CLICK HERE
 
“The IDF views with great severity the attempt by Hamas to carry out seemingly spontaneous demonstrations intended to turn the fence into a confrontation zone and carry out acts of terror that would destabilize the Gaza Strip,” read a statement by the IDF spokesperson’s unit. 
 
“Hamas is responsible for the event and its consequences, as well as for everything happening in and out of the Gaza Strip, above and below the ground,” it added.


