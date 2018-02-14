IDF forces arrest 18 in West Bank overnight

IDF forces in the West Bank arrested 18 people last night. Those arrested are suspected of involvement in terror activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and the armed forces. They are currently under investigation.



Overnight, the IDF also found weapons near the northern West Bank town of Yabed. In addition, during searches in the city of Samu the armed forces found thousands of shekels of terror money and a car worth tens of thousands.



