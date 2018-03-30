IDF forces thwart terrorist attack near the border fence

Two terrorists opened fire on IDF forces near the border fence north of the Gaza strip on Friday. The forces returned fire and used a tank to strike nearby Hamas posts. The two terrorists were killed.



No IDF soldiers were injured during the fire exchange.



IDF spokesperson stated that this is another evidence that Hamas is using the Friday protests to carry out terrorist attacks and warned Israel will not allow the border fence to become an arena for terror.



Palestinian media reported that the two terrorists were Sari Abu 'Odeh and Hamdan Abu Amsha, the location of the attack was given as Beit Hanoun.





