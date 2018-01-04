IDF soldier kills himself in southern Israel

An IDF soldier in southern Israel killed himself Wednesday night, the first Israeli military suicide of the new year.



According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, it is believed that the soldier used his own gun at his base.



His death comes a day after the military released data showing that 16 IDF soldiers committed suicide in 2017, the leading cause of death among Israeli troops in 2017.



Soldiers who commit suicide are officially defined as “suspected suicides” until the Military Police have finished investigating their case.



Israel sees an average of 400-500 suicides every year, and the number of suicides among men between the ages of 15-24 has dramatically decreased in recent years from 11.7:100,000 in 2001-2003 to 5.5:100,000 in 2011-2013.



Notice was given to his family.



