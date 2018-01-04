January 04 2018
|
Tevet, 17, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

IDF soldier kills himself in southern Israel

By
January 4, 2018 11:44




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

An IDF soldier in southern Israel killed himself Wednesday night, the first Israeli military suicide of the new year.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, it is believed that the soldier used his own gun at his base.

His death comes a day after the military released data showing that 16 IDF soldiers committed suicide in 2017, the leading cause of death among Israeli troops in 2017.

Soldiers who commit suicide are officially defined as “suspected suicides” until the Military Police have finished investigating their case.

Israel sees an average of 400-500 suicides every year, and the number of suicides among men between the ages of 15-24 has dramatically decreased in recent years from 11.7:100,000 in 2001-2003 to 5.5:100,000 in 2011-2013.

Notice was given to his family.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 4, 2018
Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 11
    Jerusalem
    10 - 14
    Haifa
  • 12 - 20
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut