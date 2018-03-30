IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee calls Gaza protests 'March of chaos'

"The Hamas movement and other organizations called for protests, calling it "The march of return", said IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee while speaking in Arabic to the Reuters news agency, ''however, as events are taking place on the ground, it is the march of chaos.''



Noting concerns by human rights group Adalah and Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg who questioned the IDF usage of snipers during the protests Adraee said that: ''There are protests and aggressive riots. The Israeli Defense Forces resisted it by using methods that break up protests.''



Seven Palestinians were killed in the protests so far and over 500 wounded.



One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics.



