March 30 2018
|
Nisan, 14, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee calls Gaza protests 'March of chaos'

By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
March 30, 2018 17:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

"The Hamas movement and other organizations called for protests, calling it "The march of return", said IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee while speaking in Arabic to the Reuters news agency, ''however, as events are taking place on the ground, it is the march of chaos.''

Noting concerns by human rights group Adalah and Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg who questioned the IDF usage of snipers during the protests Adraee said that: ''There are protests and aggressive riots. The Israeli Defense Forces resisted it by using methods that break up protests.''

Seven Palestinians were killed in the protests so far and over 500 wounded.

One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 30, 2018
IDF spokesperson: All dead Palestinian protesters were young men

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 20
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 14
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 15 - 24
    Elat
    14 - 20
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut