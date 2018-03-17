IDF spokesperson names the soldiers killed in Friday ramming attack

IDF spokesperson released the names of IDF officer Ziv Daos, 21 years old, and IDF soldier Nathanel Khalani, 20 years old, who were killed in the ramming terrorist attack in the Mevo Dotan settlement in the northern West Bank on Friday.



Captain Daos served in a rescue team and platoon sergeant Khalani was an army driver. They were awarded these ranks posthumously.



The Shin Bet security service identified the terrorist as 26-year-old Alaa Kabha, a resident of Barta'a and a former security prisoner who had been released in April 2017. He was captured by Israeli security forces shortly after the attack.



Two other IDF soldiers were injured in the attack and are undergoing intensive medical care.



