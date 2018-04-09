IDF strikes Hamas target in Gaza following infiltration attempt

The Israeli Air Force struck a terrorist target Monday morning belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, said the IDF.



The attack was carried out in response to the attempted infiltration of Israeli territory by a squad of terrorists with an improvised explosive device on Sunday.



The IDF attack targeted a Hamas military compound.



In a statement Monday morning, the IDF said that they view Hamas's attempts to turn the fence into a combat zone and destroy Israel's defense infrastructure with "great severity."



It also emphasized that they will not "allow cynical use of civilians as cover for terrorist activity against Israeli citizens and IDF forces and will respond to all attempts at this kind of terrorism."



The statement concluded with a reminder that the Hamas terror organization is considered "solely responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip, both from above and below ground."

