April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
IDF strikes Hamas targets after explosive device activated on bulldozer

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 11, 2018 08:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip Wednesday morning after an explosive device was activated on a bulldozer near the Gaza-Israel border.

"During routine activity north of the Gaza Strip an explosive device, planted during the violent protests on the border fence, was activated against an IDF bulldozer on the Western side of the border, " The IDF said in a statement. "In response the IDF struck several Hamas terror targets."

"The IDF holds Hamas responsible for any incident that takes place in the strip and will not allow the terrorist organization to turn the border region into a conflict zone," the statement added.


