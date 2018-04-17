April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after shots fired at Israeli forces

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 17, 2018 21:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The IDF struck a Hamas-held position in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday in response to shots that were fired at its forces, the army said in a statement.

The army said shots were fired from the position in the enclave and it returned fire from a tank, and noted it took place in the same location where "violent disturbances" have occurred for the past several weeks.

For the last three Fridays, Palestinians have rioted along the border fence in what they have dubbed "The Great March of Return."


