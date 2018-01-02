January 02 2018
IDF strikes a Hamas military compound in retaliation

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 2, 2018 02:32




The IDF attacked a Hamas military compound in the south of the Gaza strip on Monday night. 

The attack was carried out by the Air Force in response to a rocket fired from Gaza into Israel earlier on Monday.

IDF spokesperson stated that: “The IDF views the Hamas terrorist organization as the sole responsibility holder for what is happening in the Gaza strip.”


