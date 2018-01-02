IDF strikes a Hamas military compound in retaliation

Israel News
The IDF attacked a Hamas military compound in the south of the Gaza strip on Monday night. The attack was carried out by the Air Force in response to a rocket fired from Gaza into Israel earlier on Monday. IDF spokesperson stated that: “The IDF views the Hamas terrorist organization as the sole responsibility holder for what is happening in the Gaza strip.”
By JPOST.COM STAFF
By REUTERS
By GIL HOFFMAN
