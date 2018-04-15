IDF to close West Bank and Gaza during Remembrance Day, Independence Day

The IDF announced Sunday that it will be imposing a general closure on the West Bank and Gaza Strip, closing all crossings during Remembrance Day and Independence Day.



The closure will begin on midnight Monday April 16th and will be lifted on Thursday April 19 at midnight. No crossings will be allowed except with for humanitarian, medical and exceptional cases made with the approval of the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the territories (COGAT).



The decision was made following a situational assessment by the IDF and in accordance with instructions given by the political echelon.







