April 03 2018
|
Nisan, 18, 5778
|
Imam shot, killed in Arab village of Umm el-Fahm

By
April 3, 2018 10:01
A resident of the Arab city Umm el-Fahm, an Arab village just west of the West Bank, was killed on Tuesday morning at the entrance to the city mosque, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). Sheikh 'Abd al-Jani Sa'ada, 45, was shot at the entrance to the al-Tawhid mosque.

Magen David Adom received a report of a wounded person at 5:11 on Tuesday morning. Paramedics arrived at the scene and declared the victim dead as a result of bullet wounds in his upper body.

The Imam's Association in Umm el-Fahm called on the police to launch an investigation into the killing. They issued the following official statement: "The police, who do not spare the effort to register traffic reports, must fulfill their obligation to bring those responsible to justice and not to attach this file to the other cases in which the murderer was not located, which proves that the police do not take seriously the blood spilled in Arab society."




