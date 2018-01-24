January 24 2018
|
Shevat, 8, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

In Davos, Merkel says isolation not the answer

By REUTERS
January 24, 2018 15:58




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DAVOS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday that isolationism and protectionism were not solutions to the economic challenges facing countries around the world.

Merkel also told the audience that she was open-minded about what kind of partnership the European Union would develop with Britain after Brexit, but noted that there could be no compromise on the EU's core principles in those talks.

"We want a close partnership with the United Kingdom," she said.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 24, 2018
Egypt presidential hopeful Khalid Ali withdraws from race

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 16
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 12
    Jerusalem
    9 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 22
    Elat
    12 - 16
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut