In boost to reform, Saudi Arabia's cabinet approves bankruptcy law





DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia's cabinet has approved a bankruptcy law, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, giving a boost to efforts to make the kingdom more enticing to investors.

Modern bankruptcy legislation does not currently exist in Saudi Arabia, creating difficulties for struggling companies seeking to restructure debt with creditors since the 2009 global financial crisis and, more recently, the dip in oil prices.The kingdom is embarking on an intensive drive to overhaul its economy - including updating outdated laws - as it seeks to create an investor-friendly climate to push through a multi-billion dollar pipeline of asset sales such as the initial public offering of Saudi Aramco, expected to be the world's largest public share sale."The timing is excellent," said Bader al-Busaies, managing partner at Al Suwaiket and Al Busaies law firm."Lots of companies are facing financial difficulties. Before it was either liquidation or stakeholders had to inject money. The new law is an alternative solution - the international practice has proven that insolvency law offers a good solution for companies."King Salman endorsed the bankruptcy law after the cabinet approved it, the sources said, citing a document dated last week.