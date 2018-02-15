In first public comments, AG says Netanyahu probe run ‘by the book’

In first public comments since the police recommended Prime Minsister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted for bribery, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said on Thursday the probe was run "by the book."



"Police did necessary and critical work, and did professionally. Their work was supervised by myself and top prosecutor. Recommendations of police given to me with my approval and according to law," he said.



He also said that all attacks to separate himself and police are false, and nothing would stop him from seeking the truth.



