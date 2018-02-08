February 08 2018
|
Shevat, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

In new Facebook post, Netanyahu denies he's attacking the police

By JPOST.COM STAFF
February 8, 2018 16:05




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that he attacked the police or its commissioner, in a Facebook post published Thursday afternoon.

Netanyahu was responding to claims by Israeli politicians and journalists that he was harming Israel's democracy by issuing personal attacks de-legitimizing the police.

The debate comes amid heightened tensions between the police and Netayahu ahead of expected police recommendations to indict the prime minister on bribery charges  and following a television interview in which the commissioner Roni Alsheich made claims about "powerful figures" trying to influence the investigation into Netanyahu's affairs. 

"Imagine how you would feel if the police detectives investigating your case claimed that you employed private investigators to spy on them and their families." Netanyahu wrote in the social media post. "Can police officers who believe their investigation subject is following them or dispatching a plaintiff to issue a sexual harassment complaint about their commander  still do their job objectively?"

Alsheich mentioned the private investigators and plaintiff during his interview, his first since taking office more than 2 years ago, but did not identify Netanyahu by name.





Related Content

Breaking news
February 8, 2018
Attempted stabbing of soldier in West Bank

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 29
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    15 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 30
    Elat
    15 - 27
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut