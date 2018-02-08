In new Facebook post, Netanyahu denies he's attacking the police

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that he attacked the police or its commissioner, in a Facebook post published Thursday afternoon.



Netanyahu was responding to claims by Israeli politicians and journalists that he was harming Israel's democracy by issuing personal attacks de-legitimizing the police.



The debate comes amid heightened tensions between the police and Netayahu ahead of expected police recommendations to indict the prime minister on bribery charges and following a television interview in which the commissioner Roni Alsheich made claims about "powerful figures" trying to influence the investigation into Netanyahu's affairs.



"Imagine how you would feel if the police detectives investigating your case claimed that you employed private investigators to spy on them and their families." Netanyahu wrote in the social media post. "Can police officers who believe their investigation subject is following them or dispatching a plaintiff to issue a sexual harassment complaint about their commander still do their job objectively?"



Alsheich mentioned the private investigators and plaintiff during his interview, his first since taking office more than 2 years ago, but did not identify Netanyahu by name.











Share on facebook Share on twitter