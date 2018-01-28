Incumbent Milos Zeman wins Czech presidential election

Incumbent President Milos Zeman has been re-elected as president of the Czech Republic after defeating the former leader of the Czech Academy of Sciences Jiri Drahos in the second round of the country's presidential election on Saturday.



According to data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), Zeman garnered a 51.58 percent share of the vote compared to the 48.41 percent achieved by Drahos. The turnout in the second round was a record high of about 66.5 percent.



Zeman assumed office in March 2013 after winning the first direct presidential election in the Czech Republic. On that occasion he triumphed in the second round after gaining 54.8 percent of the vote.

Share on facebook Share on twitter