Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Ramallah for meeting with Abbas

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ramallah on Saturday ahead of a meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahound Abbas.



According to the official news agency WAFA, Modi flew in a Jordanian army helicopter straight from Amman to Ramallah, where he was received by Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah at the Muqata helipad.



President Abbas will hold a luncheon in honor of his guest and the Indian delegation, followed by a press conference for the two leaders, WAFA reported.



