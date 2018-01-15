April 18 2018
|
Iyar, 3, 5778
|
Indonesia police rule out bomb as exchange floor collapse, a dozen injured

By REUTERS
January 15, 2018 09:11
AKARTA - A mezzanine floor overlooking the main lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, injuring at least a dozen people under a shower of glass and other debris, an exchange employee and witnesses said.

The building is part of a two-tower complex which was the target of a suicide bombing by Islamist militants in September 2000 but police ruled out a bomb as a cause of Monday's collapse.

Police cordoned off the complex as people fled the building, as the injured, including students visiting the building, were taken away by stretcher.


