Indonesia police rule out bomb as exchange floor collapse, a dozen injured

AKARTA - A mezzanine floor overlooking the main lobby of the Indonesia Stock Exchange building collapsed on Monday, injuring at least a dozen people under a shower of glass and other debris, an exchange employee and witnesses said.



The building is part of a two-tower complex which was the target of a suicide bombing by Islamist militants in September 2000 but police ruled out a bomb as a cause of Monday's collapse.



Police cordoned off the complex as people fled the building, as the injured, including students visiting the building, were taken away by stretcher.



