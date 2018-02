An Israeli civilian was wounded Wednesday morning in a stabbing attack in the West Bank settlement of Karmei Tzur, north of Hebron, the IDF said.



FOR THE FULL STORY: CLICK HERE



The IDF is currently investigating the incident.



The stabbing attack comes only two days after an Israeli-Arab terrorist stabbed and killed Rabbi Itamar Ben-Gal, a father of four, at a bus stop outside the Ariel settlement in the West Bank.



This is a developing story.



Share on facebook Share on twitter