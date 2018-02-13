February 13 2018
|
Shevat, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Instruments showing wrong speed may have brought down Russian plane

By REUTERS
February 13, 2018 16:18




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - A plane crash near Moscow on Sunday which killed all 71 people on board could have been caused in part by instruments showing incorrect speed, the TASS news agency quoted investigators as saying on Tuesday.

The instruments could have malfunctioned because sensors had iced over, said the Russia Interstate Aviation Committee, which is investigating the crash.

The AN-148 passenger plane was en route from Moscow to the Russian provincial city of Orsk and was operated by Russia's Saratov Airlines.


Related Content

Breaking news
February 13, 2018
Mozes and Milchan recomended to be indicited by police

By HAGAY HACOHEN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 10 - 16
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 17
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 12
    Jerusalem
    10 - 15
    Haifa
  • 13 - 21
    Elat
    12 - 17
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut