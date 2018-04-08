April 08 2018
Nisan, 23, 5778
International Criminal Court prosecutor calls for end to violence in Gaza

By REUTERS
April 8, 2018 18:51
AMSTERDAM - The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Sunday called for an end to violence in the Gaza Strip, adding the Palestinian territories were subject to preliminary examination by her office and she was monitoring events there closely.

Following the deaths of 29 Palestinians in protest clashes with Israeli forces in the past two weeks, Fatou Bensouda said in a statement "any new alleged crime committed in the context of the situation in Palestine may be subjected to my Office's scrutiny."


