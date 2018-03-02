Investigators arrive at prime minister's residence to question Netanyahu

Investigators from Israel's financial crimes unit and securities authority arrived at the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Friday morning to question the prime minister under caution over his involvement in the "Bezeq Affair," otherwise known as Case 4000.



Case 4000 is an investigation into the relationship between Netanyahu and Bezeq’s controlling shareholder, Shaul Elovitch, who also owns the Walla! News website. Police suspect that Netanyahu acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage in Walla.



According to reports, Netanyahu is also expected to be questioned over Case 3000, regarding the purchase of German submarines, although he has not been named a suspect in the probe.



Netanyahu's wife, Sara, is due to be questioned separately on Friday morning over Case 4000.



