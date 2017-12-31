December 31 2017
|
Tevet, 13, 5778
|
Iran blames foreign agents for death of two protesters

By REUTERS
December 31, 2017 09:29




LONDON - An Iranian official said two protesters previously reported killed in the city of Dorud on Saturday night during anti-government demonstrations were targeted by foreign agents and not the police.

"Violent clashes broke out in the illegal demonstration in Dorud on Saturday and unfortunately two people were killed," Habibollah Khojastehpour, the deputy governor of Lorestan province, said in an interview on state television on Sunday.

"No shots were fired by the police and security forces. We have found evidence of enemies of the revolution, Takfiri groups and foreign agents in this clash," he added. Takfiri is a term for Sunni militants especially the Islamic State.


