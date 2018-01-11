January 11 2018
January 11 2018
Iran deal partners plead for U.S. to leave nuclear pact intact

By REUTERS
BRUSSELS - Britain, France, Germany and the European Union made a joint call to the United States to protect the Iran nuclear pact, saying Tehran had a right to benefit from the lifting of sanctions tied to it.

On the eve of a deadline for the US president to decide whether to reimpose oil sanctions lifted under the deal, the foreign ministers of the three European powers and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini made their plea after their meeting in Brussels.

"The accord is essential and there is no alternative," France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told reporters. "We do not hide the other points of disagreement (with Iran) that exist."


